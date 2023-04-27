Thief steals stage worth 4K from Decatur church before anniversary celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stealing is bad enough, but somehow especially bad when it’s from a church.

One deacon at ‘Connect Church’ in Decatur says he believes in forgiveness, but has harsh words for whoever committed this crime.

“I feel that they’re going to get what they deserve whatever it is. Because when you steal from god, we’re doing god’s work. To me, your punishment is coming,” said Deacon Buz Whittington.

In a video, neighbors of the church captured someone stealing a heavy stage worth $4,000 on Monday.

The stage is used for worship, talent shows, and more. It had just been reinstalled for the church’s eleven year anniversary this Saturday.

“We know that God has us, so it’s going to be okay,” said Pastor Tez Andrews.

Pastor Andrews says on the bright side, the crime might draw some attention to this weekend’s celebration, which is open to the public.

