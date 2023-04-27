Two teenagers charged in connection to Rockdale County car break-ins

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage boys were arrested and face charges in connection to car break-ins on Tuesday in Rockdale County.

Officers responded to the Ellis Pointe subdivision around 4 a.m. after reports of a break-in of a home by “two black males wearing hoodies with one male wearing a pair of white gloves,” officials said.

Upon arrival, officials said the two teenage boys ran towards a cul-de-sac on Bedell Drive.

Officials said Deputy Verdell apprehended one of the teens matching the description of wearing white gloves as a 16-year-old and another 13-year-old boy.

They were transported to CID, according to police officials.

Officials said two vehicles were broken into in the area. One vehicle had a shattered window. The teens face entering auto and criminal damage to property charges.

