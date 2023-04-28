Positively Georgia
Burn ban goes into effect May 1 in 54 Georgia counties

Outdoor burning
Outdoor burning(ky3)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An outdoor burn ban will begin Monday, May 1 in 54 Georgia counties, primarily in the northern half of the state, to help boost air quality, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The burn ban will be in effect from May 1-Sept. 30, 2023, for the following Georgia counties: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, and Walton.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land-clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels.

Residents in counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning.

For more information, burn permits, and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.

