Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Eats: Best Philly cheesesteaks in Atlanta

Best places around Atlanta to get a Philly cheesesteak
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With so many UGA players getting drafted by the Eagles, maybe it’s time we start embracing some Philadelphia cuisine.

It doesn’t take much convincing for someone to go grab a Philly cheesesteak.

Atlanta News First Anchor Lana Harris shows you the best places around Atlanta to get your fix.

Top 5 mentions:

Knuckies Hoagies - 6135 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - 57 Forsyth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Manuel’s Tavern - 602 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Woody’s Cheesesteaks - 981 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Fred’s Meat & Bread - 99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Dr. Ian Smith releases new book 'The Met Flex Diet'
Dr. Ian Smith releases new book ‘The Met Flex Diet’
Outdoor burning
Burn ban goes into effect May 1 in 54 Georgia counties
Exhibit at Hammonds House
Exhibit at Hammonds House creates conversation about black, Blackness
Groups host free event during National Crime Victims' Rights Week aimed at preventing violence
Mothers of gun violence victims to join event to encourage healing