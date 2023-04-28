Atlanta Eats: Best Philly cheesesteaks in Atlanta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With so many UGA players getting drafted by the Eagles, maybe it’s time we start embracing some Philadelphia cuisine.
It doesn’t take much convincing for someone to go grab a Philly cheesesteak.
Atlanta News First Anchor Lana Harris shows you the best places around Atlanta to get your fix.
Top 5 mentions:
Knuckies Hoagies - 6135 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - 57 Forsyth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Manuel’s Tavern - 602 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Woody’s Cheesesteaks - 981 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Fred’s Meat & Bread - 99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.