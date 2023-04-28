Positively Georgia
Cobb County man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated stalking

Jail prison generic
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to 15 years in connection with a 2022 aggravated stalking case.

66-year-old Anthony Merriwether stalked the sister of his dead ex-girlfriend. His ex-girlfriend’s sister had given him a portion of her estate when she died, but Merriwether believed he deserved the entire estate. On May 6, 2022, the woman saw Merriwether in her front yard. Merriwether had shot out one of the home’s windows and began making verbal threats.

Merriwether was arrested for that incident but made bond with a “no contact” provision. He violated that provision and was arrested on a charge of aggravated stalking.

Merriwether pled guilty to discharge of gun near highway or street, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the first and second degrees, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 15 years. He will spend the first seven in prison.

