Cobb County woman sentenced to two years for fleeing

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County woman has been sentenced to two years for fleeing a traffic stop.

20-year-old Gariana Levern Tysinger sped past a Georgia State Patrol officer Sept. 2, 2021. She led the officer on a two-mile chase on I-75 north before pulling onto Delk Road, running a red light and making an improper U-turn. She drove to I-75 south and was chased by officers for another two minutes before officers were able to stop her.

Tysinger was convicted of speeding, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper lane change, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving under the influence.

She was sentenced to two years in prison followed by 12 months probation.

