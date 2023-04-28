Positively Georgia
Coweta County man pleads guilty to molesting 3-year-old

(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County man has pled guilty to molesting his 3-year-old niece.

Ryan Costley babysat his 1-year-old niece and 3-year-old niece with his mother Jan. 1, 2022. While his mother and 1-year-old niece were sleeping, Costley “sexually violated” the 3-year-old. The 3-year-old told her mother, who then confronted Costley. He admitted to the acts before fleeing.

Costley later admitted to the allegations on a recorded phone call and in interviews with investigators.

Costley pled guilty to aggravated sodomy, incest, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

He has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

