Carroll County man sentenced to life for killing wife

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been convicted of killing his wife.

Donald Staley was convicted of shooting his wife June 30, 2022. Staley purchased a gun and ammunition, drove home, put a pillow over his wife Judith’s head and shot her. He then called police admitting to the crime before stating his intent to shoot himself.

Police were able to take Staley into custody while Judith was life-flighted to the hospital. She later died of her injuries. Staley expressed no remorse for the murder in multiple interviews with law enforcement.

Staley was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

