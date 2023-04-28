Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Carroll County man sentenced to life for killing wife

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been convicted of killing his wife.

Donald Staley was convicted of shooting his wife June 30, 2022. Staley purchased a gun and ammunition, drove home, put a pillow over his wife Judith’s head and shot her. He then called police admitting to the crime before stating his intent to shoot himself.

Police were able to take Staley into custody while Judith was life-flighted to the hospital. She later died of her injuries. Staley expressed no remorse for the murder in multiple interviews with law enforcement.

Staley was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Road rage incident in Fulton County
Two injured after road rage incident at Fulton County Chick-fil-a
Coweta County man pleads guilty to molesting 3-year-old
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
LIVE BLOG: Atlanta fans gear up for Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Cobb County woman sentenced to two years for fleeing