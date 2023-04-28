Positively Georgia
Dr. Ian Smith releases new book ‘The Met Flex Diet’

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Ian K. Smith, M.D. is a New York Times Bestselling Author who has released more than two dozen books over the years, many focusing on health.

Smith’s newest book, “The Met Flex Diet,” is available now and promises to help you lose 20 pounds in just six weeks.

Dr. Smith is no stranger to your TV screen. He has appeared on numerous hit shows, including The Doctors and VH1′s Celebrity Fit Club. He stopped by Atlanta News First to tell us all about his newest book.

