Exhibit at Hammonds House creates conversation about black, Blackness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The color black is re-imagined through art. Artist Paul Stephen Benjamin says meditation helped him hone in on his muse.

“It is a daily meditation of just typing ‘Black is beautiful,’” Benjamin said.

His exhibit ‘Atlanta Black,’ now at Hammonds House, was created to start a conversation about the color black and Black culture.

Highlights of the exhibit include a wall and a room entirely lit by blacklights.

“The wall is based on a series of works that I have been working on the last 4, 5 years,” Benjamin said. “When I am looking at my work, I am looking at all things, all materials.”

The exhibition will be up in Hammonds House in Atlanta until the end of June.

