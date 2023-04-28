Positively Georgia
Falcons take Texas RB Bijan Robinson, Eagles take Jalen Carter

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the...
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Bijan Robinson ranks among the best overall prospects in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons took Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson is widely considered the best running back in this year’s draft. he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as the engine of the Longhorns offense. He led the Big 12 in both stats.

The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick.

