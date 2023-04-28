Falcons take Texas RB Bijan Robinson, Eagles take Jalen Carter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons took Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Robinson is widely considered the best running back in this year’s draft. he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as the engine of the Longhorns offense. He led the Big 12 in both stats.
The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick.
