FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory until 9 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Watch out for patchy, dense fog and mist as you drive to work this morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 30%

FIRST ALERT for fog, mist this morning

There’s a lot of moisture in the air, which is producing dense fog and mist this morning. The fog is expected to dissipate around 9 a.m. with isolated showers possible through lunch.

Mostly dry this afternoon

After our morning fog, we’ll see a partly cloudy afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Your weather will continue to improve this evening with mostly clear skies after 5 p.m. and no rain.

Dry Saturday with FIRST ALERT on Sunday morning

Most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the low 80s. We’ll see rain move back into north Georgia after 9 p.m. Saturday night and continue through lunch on Sunday. The rain may be heavy at times on Sunday morning, which is FIRST ALERT, with dry weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

