Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory until 9 AM

Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.
Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Watch out for patchy, dense fog and mist as you drive to work this morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 30%

FIRST ALERT for fog, mist this morning

There’s a lot of moisture in the air, which is producing dense fog and mist this morning. The fog is expected to dissipate around 9 a.m. with isolated showers possible through lunch.

Mostly dry this afternoon

After our morning fog, we’ll see a partly cloudy afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Your weather will continue to improve this evening with mostly clear skies after 5 p.m. and no rain.

Dry Saturday with FIRST ALERT on Sunday morning

Most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the low 80s. We’ll see rain move back into north Georgia after 9 p.m. Saturday night and continue through lunch on Sunday. The rain may be heavy at times on Sunday morning, which is FIRST ALERT, with dry weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
5-year-old, 14-year-old girl injured at Athens shopping center shooting
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials address public ahead of Taylor Swift shows
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
Rendering of the "Bath Haus" on Cheshire Bridge Rd.
Neighbors voice opposition over proposed “high-end spa” on Cheshire Bridge Road

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns on Friday; Pop-up shower possible
First Alert Forecast | Sunshine returns on Friday; Pop-up shower possible
First Alert | Drier tomorrow, a few PM pop-ups likely
First Alert | Drier tomorrow, a few PM pop-ups likely
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns on Friday; Pop-up shower possible
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns on Friday; Pop-up shower possible
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, isolated storms in north Georgia today