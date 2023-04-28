First Alert Forecast | Warm Saturday before rain returns in the evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend begins with beautiful weather Saturday morning. The temperature will be in the 50s to low 60s at sunrise before warming to the mid 70s by noon. It will reach the upper 70s and low 80s late in the afternoon as clouds increase.

There is a First Alert for rain returning Saturday evening and continuing through Sunday morning. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening - mainly after 8 pm. The rain threat continues through the night into Sunday morning. Thunderstorms are possible, but sever weather is not expected.

The risk of rain diminishes by noon on Sunday. It will become partly sunny in the afternoon with a gusty northwest breeze and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

May begins with a dry stretch of weather through most or all of next workweek. It will be cool initially with highs in the 60s to low 70s on Monday before warming to the 70s by midweek. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s through midweek.

