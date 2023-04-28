Positively Georgia
Flowery Branch man charged with 1.2K counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Investigators say they found hundreds of images of child pornography.
Mugshot Joshua Rivers(Hall Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Flowery Branch man accused of over 1,000 instances of sexual exploitation of a minor has been arrested, Hall County officials confirm.

Joshua Rivers, 40, was arrested Wednesday after investigators say they found hundreds of images of child pornography saved to multiple electronic devices in his home.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which lead authorities to search his home and seize approximately 15 electronic devices.

Rivers was taken into custody and later charged with 1,211 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators believe the offenses happened during an eight-month period between Sept. 1, 2022, and the day of his arrest.

He currently remains in Hall County Jail without bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, call Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812.

