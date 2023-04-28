Positively Georgia
Former Cobb County teacher sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Cobb County teacher has been sentenced to 20 years for exposing himself to two children.

50-year-old Freddie Early was convicted of grooming two boys between October and December 2020. Early bought the boys gifts, took them to dinner and took them to his home. On at least one occasion, he exposed his private parts to the boys and made sexually explicit comments.

After he was arrested, Early gave up his teaching license. He was also a music minister at Reset Church in Morrow.

Early pled guilty to child molestation.

He was sentenced to 20 years. He will spend the first 10 in prison followed by 10 on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

