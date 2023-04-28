Positively Georgia
Georgia 17-year-old is youngest cyclist competing in Spin the District bracket

An Atlanta teen is making moves to turn her passion from a pastime to a profession.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - She has the need for speed! An Atlanta teen is making moves to turn her passion from a pastime to a profession.

17-year-old Sophie Zents is a student, but when I ask what she does, life is all about cycling.

She loves cycling in almost all it’s forms.

She has been on riding bikes since she was a little girl.

“Even before that, we had this tricycle sort of bike, and get on it and fly down...She was never afraid of speed!” said Ronda Zents, Sophie’s Mom.

The whole point of this journey has been to encourage Sophie to have fun---now, the pro world is opening up to her.

This weekend is a bike race called Spin the District. Sophie will be the youngest competitor in her bracket, according to the organization running the event.

