Hawks, Taylor Swift, and Janet Jackson fans begin swarming downtown Atlanta

Atlanta officials are urging people to take MARTA or a rideshare service on Friday because all surrounding parking lots are already sold out.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a big weekend in Atlanta for sports and music.

It started Thursday night when the Hawks played the Celtics in Game 6 at State Farm Arena.

On Friday the basketball court will be transformed into a stage for a Janet Jackson concert, while Taylor Swift will play to a sold-out crowd across the street at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Taylor Swift fans began lining up to purchase concert merchandise outside the stadium Thursday morning.

Atlanta News First spoke with fans that traveled from all over Georgia and the South to see Taylor play one of three sold-out shows this weekend.

“She’s just like so happy and great and uplifting. She’s everything,” Emerson Thomas said.

With the Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson concerts just blocks apart, traffic will be heavy.

“I’m so scared of traffic tomorrow because the Hawks game is tonight, so they moved the Janet Jackson concert. So I’m staying at my friend’s apartment because he lives like 10 minutes from here,” Abigail Cutler said.

Atlanta officials are urging people to take MARTA or a rideshare service on Friday because all surrounding parking lots are already sold out.

Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
