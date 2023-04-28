Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you plan to attend a concert in downtown Atlanta this weekend, officials are asking you to plan ahead.

Janet Jackson is set to perform at State Farm Arena on Friday.

Taylor Swift is set to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I am so excited, I have been waiting for this since November” said Taylor Swift fan, Victoria Miranda.

With the expected traffic, officials are encouraging people heading to a concert this weekend to use MARTA.

“We took the MARTA just because we’ve been hearing about all the craziness,” said Miranda who was attending the Taylor Swift concert Friday night.

If you do take public transit downtown, MARTA officials share tips to make your ride is as smooth as possible.

“Purchase a roundtrip ticket so that they can expedite their travels for the return portion of their trip,” Jorge Bernard.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone visiting the city to anticipate heavy traffic and to plan ahead.

That means check ahead of time what can and cannot bring inside the venue you’re going to.

If you want to enjoy the concert, officials say give yourself extra time to get to your venue.

It’s something fans are taking seriously.

“We’re going to get here at 4 or 3 o’clock because traffic is supposed to be insane” one Taylor Swift fan said.

According to their website, State Farm Arena is a cashless environment. Card payment will be required at all ticket, food and beverage, and retail locations.

For those attending the Taylor Swift concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, all merch locations are completely cashless.

For more information on concerts and what is allowed inside State Farm Arena, click here.

For more information on concerts and what is allowed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, click here.

