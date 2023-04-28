Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend

Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you plan to attend a concert in downtown Atlanta this weekend, officials are asking you to plan ahead.

Janet Jackson is set to perform at State Farm Arena on Friday.

Taylor Swift is set to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I am so excited, I have been waiting for this since November” said Taylor Swift fan, Victoria Miranda.

With the expected traffic, officials are encouraging people heading to a concert this weekend to use MARTA.

“We took the MARTA just because we’ve been hearing about all the craziness,” said Miranda who was attending the Taylor Swift concert Friday night.

If you do take public transit downtown, MARTA officials share tips to make your ride is as smooth as possible.

“Purchase a roundtrip ticket so that they can expedite their travels for the return portion of their trip,” Jorge Bernard.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone visiting the city to anticipate heavy traffic and to plan ahead.

That means check ahead of time what can and cannot bring inside the venue you’re going to.

If you want to enjoy the concert, officials say give yourself extra time to get to your venue.

It’s something fans are taking seriously.

“We’re going to get here at 4 or 3 o’clock because traffic is supposed to be insane” one Taylor Swift fan said.

According to their website, State Farm Arena is a cashless environment. Card payment will be required at all ticket, food and beverage, and retail locations.

For those attending the Taylor Swift concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, all merch locations are completely cashless.

For more information on concerts and what is allowed inside State Farm Arena, click here.

For more information on concerts and what is allowed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Jocelyn Wallace & Eric Witcher inside The Never Alone Clubhouse
Strangers gift Douglasville nonprofit with new flooring after January flood
Decor for Taylor Swift party
Taylor Swift fans flock to downtown Atlanta for Eras Tour
Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend