LIVE BLOG: Atlanta fans gear up for Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows

Downtown Atlanta is transforming into an entertainment hub... at least for the next 3 days.

The city is welcoming two big names to the stage. Janet Jackson will perform at State Farm Arena and Taylor Swift will be live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials are estimating a record turnout, with 180,000 Swift fans expected at the stadium’s three sold-out shows.

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson takeover downtown Atlanta

Some fans have already started “TayGating”

It’s almost Taylor Swift time Atlanta! We are at the “Taygate” party at Wild Leap right now meeting all the fans. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/rlc88JbM1z — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) April 28, 2023

Friday, 1 p.m.

It’s no longer ATL, it’s A-TAY-L according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

"Your very first day, take a deep breath, girl, take a deep breath as you walk through the doors"



Welcome @taylorswift13 to the A-TAY-L pic.twitter.com/G4o7eevVSO — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) April 28, 2023

An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.

State Farm Arena is gettings fans concert ready!

Everything you need to know for Janet Jackson tomorrow!



This concert has been rescheduled for Friday, April 28 due to the @ATLHawks playoff game tonight.



Doors @ 6:30 PM

Show starts promptly @ 7:45 PM



🅿️: https://t.co/PLSJ51h03c

ℹ️ & 🎟️: https://t.co/Evq35FdOuk pic.twitter.com/CLlpt4UBhB — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) April 27, 2023

FAN FAVORITES

Excited fans are showing off their T-Swift fever!

Crewneck you’re so close I can taste it #AtlantaTStheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3CkX5B24Jj — Lauren 🫶🏻 ( is in the A-TAY-L for Eras Tour) (@theSwiftieLO) April 28, 2023

Getting close to A-Tay-L!!! Getting so excited to bring these girlies tonight. I’d like to think I’m the coolest Aunt around 😂 #AtlantaTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/XDzIlqBg87 — Carly✨ 4/28•4/29 ERAS TOUR (@nola_swiftie) April 28, 2023

Georgia’s Own Credit Union welcomed Taylor Swift with a massive “WELCOME TO A-TAY-L” message on its 450-foot-high sign at midnight ahead of #AtlantaTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1qfSNEpVLU — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) April 28, 2023

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift can’t wait for Atlanta! (and by the looks of it, Atlanta can’t wait for her)

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

“See you soon!” - Janet Jackson

Atlanta police are urging concert-goers to plan ahead and report any suspicious activity!

Georgia Department of Transportation says “anticipate a traffic surge!” Head out early if you can or consider taking MARTA or carpooling.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT FULTON CO.🚨



Expect heavy delays on surface streets near State Farm Arena and Mercedes Benz Stadium due to multiple evening/nightly events occurring from Thursday, 4/27 - Saturday, 4/29.



Go to https://t.co/uwTGYOHMp3 or call 511 for real-time road conditions. pic.twitter.com/tuYr6j0lUU — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) April 26, 2023

Anticipating a traffic surge (nearly 100,000 people), GDOT advises concertgoers to consider alternative transportation options for @TaylorSwift and @JanetJackson's highly anticipated concerts. Plan ahead so you can be FEARLESS and ENJOY the show!



🎤 https://t.co/uZd1Iit83E pic.twitter.com/zfHmCx5CWQ — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) April 26, 2023

