LIVE BLOG: Atlanta fans gear up for Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Downtown Atlanta is transforming into an entertainment hub... at least for the next 3 days.
The city is welcoming two big names to the stage. Janet Jackson will perform at State Farm Arena and Taylor Swift will be live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Officials are estimating a record turnout, with 180,000 Swift fans expected at the stadium’s three sold-out shows.
Atlanta News First is following all the fun ahead of the big night:
Friday, 1:30 p.m.
Some fans have already started “TayGating”
Friday, 1 p.m.
It’s no longer ATL, it’s A-TAY-L according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
State Farm Arena is gettings fans concert ready!
Excited fans are showing off their T-Swift fever!
Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Taylor Swift can’t wait for Atlanta! (and by the looks of it, Atlanta can’t wait for her)
“See you soon!” - Janet Jackson
Atlanta police are urging concert-goers to plan ahead and report any suspicious activity!
Georgia Department of Transportation says “anticipate a traffic surge!” Head out early if you can or consider taking MARTA or carpooling.
