LIVE BLOG: Atlanta fans gear up for Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows

Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Downtown Atlanta is transforming into an entertainment hub... at least for the next 3 days.

The city is welcoming two big names to the stage. Janet Jackson will perform at State Farm Arena and Taylor Swift will be live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials are estimating a record turnout, with 180,000 Swift fans expected at the stadium’s three sold-out shows.

Atlanta News First is following all the fun ahead of the big night:

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson takeover downtown Atlanta

Some fans have already started “TayGating”

Friday, 1 p.m.

It’s no longer ATL, it’s A-TAY-L according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.

State Farm Arena is gettings fans concert ready!

FAN FAVORITES

Excited fans are showing off their T-Swift fever!

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift can’t wait for Atlanta! (and by the looks of it, Atlanta can’t wait for her)

“See you soon!” - Janet Jackson

Atlanta police are urging concert-goers to plan ahead and report any suspicious activity!

Georgia Department of Transportation says “anticipate a traffic surge!” Head out early if you can or consider taking MARTA or carpooling.

