NFL DRAFT: Every Georgia player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and several Bulldogs are sure to hear their names on the big stage. Atlanta News First has a recap of every Bulldog take in this year’s draft.
Round 1, pick 9 (Philadelphia Eagles): Jalen Carter
The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick. Carter was a projected top-5 pick before his involvement in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock came to light. He plead no contest to reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine and must perform 80 hours of community service.
Round 1, pick 14 (Pittsburgh Steelers): Broderick Jones
The Pittsburgh Steelers took Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the 14th pick.
Round 1, pick 30 (Philadelphia Eagles): Nolan Smith
The Eagles returned to the Dawgs with the 30th pick in the first round, selecting edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith was another cornerstone of a lockdown Dawgs defense, recording 18 tackles and three sacks last year.
