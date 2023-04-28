Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
LIVE: Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy
FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway...
EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
File photo. Raccoon. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)
Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking 2 pets in Douglas County