Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking 2 pets in Douglas County

File photo. Raccoon. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County officials have confirmed a positive case of rabies after a raccoon attacked two pets in Lithia Springs.

On Wednesday, Douglas County Animal Control (DCAS) was called to an incident involving two dogs. Upon arrival, officers managed to find the raccoon and capture it for rabies testing.

The following day the test came back positive. Douglas County officials say neighbors in the area have been notified and urged to get their pets and small children vaccinated against rabies.

DCAS is reminding residents to do the following:

  • Keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date.
  • Keep your cats indoors and your dogs on a leash when outside.
  • Don’t leave food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals.
  • Stay away from wild animals and do not feed them.

If you see wildlife or domesticated dogs and cats acting strangely, call your local animal control.

