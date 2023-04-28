Strangers gift Douglasville nonprofit with new flooring after January flood

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglas County nonprofit hit hard by flooding three months was recently gifted with an incredible act of kindness by strangers.

When water from a January storm rushed into The Never Alone Clubhouse in Douglasville, Joycelyn Wallace felt defeated, but she didn’t lose hope.

“I kept saying we have no idea what God has in store for us,” Wallace said.

The standing warped the hardwood floors and peeled the paint off the concrete inside the recovery community organization, which Wallace started in 2017 after suffering from opioid addiction for 26 years.

“We serve anywhere from 15-30 something individuals a day, individuals with substance use disorder and cooccurring mental health challenges,” Wallace said.

Wallace’s mother called around to get quotes to seal the concrete with epoxy. Eric Witcher heard about the work the nonprofit does and wanted to help. The GranQuartz salesman reached out to his network of contractors.

“I thought I was going to have to do some fundraisers and come up with some money because it was going to be quite expensive,” he said.

Witcher wouldn’t have to raise a penny. Instead, a team of men, from as far as Las Vegas and Pennsylvania drove down this week to do the work. Isaiah Pride of Wicked Kolors, Steven Moore Jr. of Epoxy Depot, and Alan Reed of Team Epoxy donated their time, labor, supplies, and talents to get the job done at no cost.

From left to right: Steven Moore, Isaiah Pride, Jocelyn Wallace & Alan Reed (Jocelyn Wallace)

“[Isaiah] said, ‘I’ll do anything to help these ladies because’ his exact words were ‘Without women like this there would’ve been no me,’” Witcher recalled.

Pride was the lead designer and installer and left a masterpiece on the floor of the warehouse that depicts the journey of recovery.

“Whatever pathway you’re choosing you’re taking steps to get there and as the spiritual wind continues, you’ll end on solid ground,” Wallace said, explaining the art. “Dragonflies represent transformation and change

Strangers who turned a heap of mess into a message of kindness and humanity.

“We are forever indebted to them and are beyond grateful for their generosity,” Wallace said.

In all, this project should’ve cost $124,000. Crews are scheduled to finish the flooring in these smaller rooms next week.

