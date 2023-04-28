Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Strangers gift Douglasville nonprofit with new flooring after January flood

Isaiah Pride of Wicked Kolors, Steven Moore Jr. of Epoxy Depot, and Alan Reed of Team Epoxy donated their time, labor, supplies, and talents to get the job done.
Jocelyn Wallace & Eric Witcher inside The Never Alone Clubhouse
Jocelyn Wallace & Eric Witcher inside The Never Alone Clubhouse(Zac Summers)
By Zac Summers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglas County nonprofit hit hard by flooding three months was recently gifted with an incredible act of kindness by strangers.

When water from a January storm rushed into The Never Alone Clubhouse in Douglasville, Joycelyn Wallace felt defeated, but she didn’t lose hope.

“I kept saying we have no idea what God has in store for us,” Wallace said.

The standing warped the hardwood floors and peeled the paint off the concrete inside the recovery community organization, which Wallace started in 2017 after suffering from opioid addiction for 26 years.

“We serve anywhere from 15-30 something individuals a day, individuals with substance use disorder and cooccurring mental health challenges,” Wallace said.

Wallace’s mother called around to get quotes to seal the concrete with epoxy. Eric Witcher heard about the work the nonprofit does and wanted to help. The GranQuartz salesman reached out to his network of contractors.

“I thought I was going to have to do some fundraisers and come up with some money because it was going to be quite expensive,” he said.

Witcher wouldn’t have to raise a penny. Instead, a team of men, from as far as Las Vegas and Pennsylvania drove down this week to do the work. Isaiah Pride of Wicked Kolors, Steven Moore Jr. of Epoxy Depot, and Alan Reed of Team Epoxy donated their time, labor, supplies, and talents to get the job done at no cost.

From left to right: Steven Moore, Isaiah Pride, Jocelyn Wallace & Alan Reed
From left to right: Steven Moore, Isaiah Pride, Jocelyn Wallace & Alan Reed(Jocelyn Wallace)

“[Isaiah] said, ‘I’ll do anything to help these ladies because’ his exact words were ‘Without women like this there would’ve been no me,’” Witcher recalled.

Pride was the lead designer and installer and left a masterpiece on the floor of the warehouse that depicts the journey of recovery.

“Whatever pathway you’re choosing you’re taking steps to get there and as the spiritual wind continues, you’ll end on solid ground,” Wallace said, explaining the art. “Dragonflies represent transformation and change

Strangers who turned a heap of mess into a message of kindness and humanity.

“We are forever indebted to them and are beyond grateful for their generosity,” Wallace said.

In all, this project should’ve cost $124,000. Crews are scheduled to finish the flooring in these smaller rooms next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Concerts scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend
Decor for Taylor Swift party
Taylor Swift fans flock to downtown Atlanta for Eras Tour
Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend