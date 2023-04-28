Students with Autism find career path through Dunwoody business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At Big Frog of Dunwoody, tasks like folding t-shirts and prepping clothes even cleaning windows, become avenues to opportunity.

“We start with the basics, small, medium, large, extra large--that there is an order to things,” said owner Tracey Carothers. “We have taught them how to treat shirts for printing, we have taught them how to do heat press work.”

”Really what they are learning is how to get a job and be successful,” said Debbi Scarborough, Head of School/Founder of Cumberland Academy of Georgia.

I know. You’re reading a story about t-shirts but it is deeper than that. These are students from Cumberland Academy of Georgia in Atlanta; a school created for kids with Autism, Asperger’s, ADHD, learning differences.

“Our kids, we can’t keep in a bubble we have to get them ready for what is next...last year 100 percent of our kids were accepted into college and driving,” said Scarborough.

Working at Big Frog of Dunwoody is part of the career prep program for high schoolers. They will spend half the day in class and half the day in the community, learning how to work in busy, public, spaces.

“Because of this gig, we ended up across the street at CrossFit,” said Dr. Claire Casteel with Cumberland Academy of Georgia.

This job isn’t just for the students, it is for the community to see someone different and to respond the same. Students have been working with Tracey for years now; the more community organizations join, the more types of work students get to experience.

“You have to find that strength and then you have to go towards that strength,” said Scarborough.

