Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Students with Autism find career path through Dunwoody business

“They don’t always have a voice to be able to advocate for themselves. People are scared of people who are different,”
I know, you’re reading a story about t-shirts but it is deeper than that. These are students...
I know, you’re reading a story about t-shirts but it is deeper than that. These are students from Cumberland Academy of Georgia in Atlanta; a school created for kids with Autism, Asperger’s, ADHD, learning differences.(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At Big Frog of Dunwoody, tasks like folding t-shirts and prepping clothes even cleaning windows, become avenues to opportunity.

“We start with the basics, small, medium, large, extra large--that there is an order to things,” said owner Tracey Carothers. “We have taught them how to treat shirts for printing, we have taught them how to do heat press work.”

”Really what they are learning is how to get a job and be successful,” said Debbi Scarborough, Head of School/Founder of Cumberland Academy of Georgia.

I know. You’re reading a story about t-shirts but it is deeper than that. These are students from Cumberland Academy of Georgia in Atlanta; a school created for kids with Autism, Asperger’s, ADHD, learning differences.

“Our kids, we can’t keep in a bubble we have to get them ready for what is next...last year 100 percent of our kids were accepted into college and driving,” said Scarborough.

Working at Big Frog of Dunwoody is part of the career prep program for high schoolers. They will spend half the day in class and half the day in the community, learning how to work in busy, public, spaces.

“Because of this gig, we ended up across the street at CrossFit,” said Dr. Claire Casteel with Cumberland Academy of Georgia.

This job isn’t just for the students, it is for the community to see someone different and to respond the same. Students have been working with Tracey for years now; the more community organizations join, the more types of work students get to experience.

“You have to find that strength and then you have to go towards that strength,” said Scarborough.

To learn more about the Big Frog of Dunwoody, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson takeover downtown Atlanta
Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson takeover downtown Atlanta
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’