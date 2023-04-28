Positively Georgia
Taylor Swift fans flock to downtown Atlanta for Eras Tour

At least 2,000 Taylor Swift fans showed up to the 'Taygate' party at Wild Leap ahead of the big show.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are in downtown Atlanta this weekend, you will certainly see thousands of Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson fans roaming the city.

Among those fans are Aimee and Amber Roldan, a mother/daughter duo who have made it a tradition to see Taylor on tour. They were among the 2,000 expected people who stopped by wild leap brewery for their “Taygate” pre-concert party.

“We’ve been to every one of her tours since Red, so we will not miss one,” said Aimee.

Amber has been coming to see Taylor Swift since she was just 9 years old, so her music is something she grew up listening to.

“It’s all so relatable through different stages and even though she likes to change genres, I don’t think there is anything she would come out with that I wouldn’t like,” said Amber.

The Taygate was full of activities for all ages, from a costume contest, to ‘Taylor’-made cocktails.

“It’s really just a celebration of this tour that has really kind of taken America by storm,” said Rob Goldstein, co-founder of Wild Leap.

Some even made a good drive, like Tyler Garrett and his sister who came in from Rome, Georgia.

“This is actually the first one I’ve been able to go to. I’ve been a fan for many years,” said Raven Garrett.

“I visit very often to come watch the Falcons play and everything, but I think it’s a lovely city to host Taylor, Janet or anyone else,” he said.

Taygate is not the only pre-game fun happening in the city. A short drive up to midtown, the Loews hotel hosted a pre-concert party also. The last time Swift was on tour was 2018. Fans have been waiting patiently, and now the moment has finally come.

“This is going to be magical, and that Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the whole screens, it’s just going to be beautiful,” said Garrett.

