Two injured after road rage incident at Fulton County Chick-fil-a

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a road rage incident that they say started at a Fulton County Chick-fil-a parking lot on Friday.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, units responded to the area of Cascade Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located one person who suffered from a gunshot wound. A second victim with a gunshot wound was located in the parking lot of Walgreens.

Officials said that the incident appears to have started when one driver cut off the other leaving Chick-fil-a located on Cascade Road. Both drivers had an argument in front of the Applebee’s. Police say that’s when the drivers pull out guns and opened fire. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.