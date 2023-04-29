Positively Georgia
16-year-old shot in arm in DeKalb County, investigation underway

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager was shot in the arm in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to the 3000 block of Lumby Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located the victim who was transported to an area hospital.

Initial information indicates that the victim was walking through a cut-through when he was shot.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

