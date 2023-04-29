2 men charged with possession of meth in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men face charges after police conducted a search and found them in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Duluth.

According to Duluth police officials, an officer was traveling south on Buford Highway near the May Road intersection on April 16 around 1:14 p.m. The officer observed a 2010 Black Chevy Tahoe with the passenger side rear light out. After attempting to follow the vehicle, it pulled into SunBelt Rentals on the 3800 block of Buford Highway when the officer activated its police emergency lights.

According to officials, the driver identified as Timothy Foos, was “constantly messing around with the dashboard and radio. I noticed the passenger, later identified as Bobby Howell, had a brown liquid bottle next to his left thigh.”

After bringing in police K-9 Clodo to conduct a search, officers found a “clear Ziplock baggie containing crystal substance inside. Furthermore, Officer Morgan located a brown liquid bottle that was next to Mr. Howell’s thigh earlier. The brown liquid bottle was identified as a 10ml Jungle Juice Nail Polish Remover. There were glass meth pipes and syringes located throughout the vehicle,” officials said.

Officials said evidence was placed into the evidence locker at the Duluth Police Department.

