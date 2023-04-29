Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County sees multiple shootings in 90-minute span

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County saw multiple shootings in quick succession Friday evening.

Officers responded to 3814 Redan Road at 7:26 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his waist. The injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.

At 7:31 p.m., officers found a 24-year-old with multiple wounds on the 2000 block of Idlewood Road. He may have gotten into a “verbal dispute with a known person” when gunfire was exchanged.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Christopher Winslow
School leader arrested for sexual exploitation of children
Steven Lamar Jones
Henry County police arrest man wanted for Texas murder
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Homicide investigation underway in metro Atlanta, suspect at large, police say
School leader arrested for sexual exploitation of children