DeKalb County sees multiple shootings in 90-minute span

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County saw multiple shootings in quick succession Friday evening.

Officers responded to 3814 Redan Road at 7:26 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his waist. The injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.

At 7:31 p.m., officers found a 24-year-old with multiple wounds on the 2000 block of Idlewood Road. He may have gotten into a “verbal dispute with a known person” when gunfire was exchanged.

Both shootings are under investigation.

