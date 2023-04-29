Positively Georgia
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co,. Sheriff’s resignation

Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell .
By Tori Cooper and Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians are calling for change after an inmate died in deplorable conditions at the Fulton County jail.

RELATED: Rally held outside of Fulton Co. Jail for inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs.

Family members of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell last fall covered in bugs, took those calls for change one step further and are now calling for the resignation of Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

The family and their supporters rallied at Woodruff Park in Downtown Atlanta for more accountability and called on the city council, Mayor Andre Dickens, and Fulton County Commissioners to take action.

A special amount of focus was placed on Sheriff Patrick Labat, who speakers said has been doing a lot of talking but not enough acting.

“We want Sheriff Labat to stop doing press conferences, stop talking to the media, just stop talking and move with your actions and resign! Because, if you’re the head, then that means you have to be cut off, if you’re causing problems,” family supporter Brittany Burns said.

These calls for Sheriff Labat’s resignation come just about a week after Labat said multiple jailers involved in Thompson’s death were asked to resign.

Labat has been vocal about the conditions inside the jail since he took office back in 2020 and officials say there are two investigations into Thompson’s death underway.

Atlanta News First has reached out to the Fulton County Sherriff’s Office for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.

