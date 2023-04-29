Positively Georgia
A bomb squad truck could be seen near the scene of a search warrant being executed near Westchester Elementary on Scott Boulevard. (Photo by Dan Whisenhunt)(Decaturish)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI agents conducted an investigation in DeKalb County on Saturday morning, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

FBI officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that FBI agents and a SWAT team responded to the 700 block of Scott Boulevard on Saturday morning.

“FBI agents were out conducting court-authorized activity in that area,” police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

