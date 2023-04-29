ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI agents conducted an investigation in DeKalb County on Saturday morning, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

FBI officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that FBI agents and a SWAT team responded to the 700 block of Scott Boulevard on Saturday morning.

“FBI agents were out conducting court-authorized activity in that area,” police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.