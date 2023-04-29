First Alert: Storms roll in tonight and linger into Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for tonight and tomorrow morning as rain and storms will make their way into North Georgia.

Through most of the day today, we will see a lot of sunshine with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase through the evening tonight, ahead of late night rain and storms.

Rain and storms will become more widespread through the overnight. As of right now, we are expecting storms to stay below severe limits, but some could be on the stronger side with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

Sunday afternoon, skies will clear and it will be a mild, sunny, and breezy day.

Both Sunday and Monday, winds could gust upwards of 30-35 mph with isolated gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

We kick off the work and school week with lots of sunshine and will stay dry all the way through Thursday!

We will stay dry through the afternoon with highs near 80 today. (Atlanta News First)

Showers and storms roll in late tonight (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: widespread rain and scattered storms possible overnight (Atlanta News First)

Skies clear by late Sunday morning ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert for evening rain and storms that lingers into Sunday morning. Lots of sunshine on the way for the first week of May. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.