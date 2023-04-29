Positively Georgia
First Alert: Storms roll in tonight and linger into Sunday

Rain will be most widespread through the overnight and clear by lunch tomorrow
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for tonight and tomorrow morning as rain and storms will make their way into North Georgia.

Through most of the day today, we will see a lot of sunshine with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase through the evening tonight, ahead of late night rain and storms.

Rain and storms will become more widespread through the overnight. As of right now, we are expecting storms to stay below severe limits, but some could be on the stronger side with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

Sunday afternoon, skies will clear and it will be a mild, sunny, and breezy day.

Both Sunday and Monday, winds could gust upwards of 30-35 mph with isolated gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

We kick off the work and school week with lots of sunshine and will stay dry all the way through Thursday!

We will stay dry through the afternoon with highs near 80 today.
We will stay dry through the afternoon with highs near 80 today.
Showers and storms roll in late tonight
Showers and storms roll in late tonight
First Alert: widespread rain and scattered storms possible overnight
First Alert: widespread rain and scattered storms possible overnight
Skies clear by late Sunday morning ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon.
Skies clear by late Sunday morning ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon.
First Alert for evening rain and storms that lingers into Sunday morning. Lots of sunshine on...
First Alert for evening rain and storms that lingers into Sunday morning. Lots of sunshine on the way for the first week of May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

