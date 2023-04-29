Former Roswell mayor William Lee ‘Pug’ Mabry dies at 95

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Roswell mayor William Lee “Pug” Mabry died on Friday at the age of 95, Roswell officials announced to Atlanta News First.

Mabry was the 34th mayor of Roswell.

“Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our City in extraordinary ways,” said current Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service. I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him.”

According to Roswell officials, the city had about 3,000 residents when Mabry took office in 1966. During his tenure from 1966-1997, he saw the city’s population expand to nearly 60,000 residents.

Officials told Atlanta News First that a public celebration of life is scheduled on May 7, at 2 p.m. at Roswell First Baptist Church. A private, family, graveside service will follow the church service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Pug Mabry to Roswell First Baptist Foundation at www.fbroswell.org/give.

