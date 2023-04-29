Henry County police arrest man wanted for Texas murder

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted for stabbing an Atlanta resident outside the Houston airport was arrested in McDonough Friday.

Steven Lamar Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Clarence Logan by stabbing him in a hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport Sept. 9, 2022.

Jones was arrested at his mother’s home on the 200 block of White Mountain Pass by the Henry County Special Investigative Unit’s Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals.

He faces one charge of murder and is awaiting extradition.

