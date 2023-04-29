Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Henry County police arrest man wanted for Texas murder

Steven Lamar Jones
Steven Lamar Jones(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted for stabbing an Atlanta resident outside the Houston airport was arrested in McDonough Friday.

Steven Lamar Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Clarence Logan by stabbing him in a hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport Sept. 9, 2022.

RELATED: Atlanta police looking for suspect in Houston murder case

Jones was arrested at his mother’s home on the 200 block of White Mountain Pass by the Henry County Special Investigative Unit’s Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals.

He faces one charge of murder and is awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Christopher Winslow
School leader arrested for sexual exploitation of children
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DeKalb County sees multiple shootings in 90-minute span
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Homicide investigation underway in metro Atlanta, suspect at large, police say
School leader arrested for sexual exploitation of children