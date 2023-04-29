Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Homicide investigation underway in metro Atlanta, suspect at large, police say

Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway after one man was found dead in Gwinnett County Friday evening.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, deputies are at the scene on Indian Trail Lilburn Road and units are currently looking for suspects who fled the scene.

There are no official details released by officials and the identity of the homicide victim(s) is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Rasheed Scott
Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2 young girls in Athens
Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift
GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’
LaGrange Police believe a 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday night.
2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Latest News

Concerts scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Know before you go: Several concerts scheduled downtown this weekend
Jocelyn Wallace & Eric Witcher inside The Never Alone Clubhouse
Strangers gift Douglasville nonprofit with new flooring after January flood
Decor for Taylor Swift party
Taylor Swift fans flock to downtown Atlanta for Eras Tour
Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia