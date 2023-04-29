Homicide investigation underway in metro Atlanta, suspect at large, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway after one man was found dead in Gwinnett County Friday evening.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, deputies are at the scene on Indian Trail Lilburn Road and units are currently looking for suspects who fled the scene.

There are no official details released by officials and the identity of the homicide victim(s) is unknown at this time.

