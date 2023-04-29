Man injured, house damaged in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting that injured a man and damaged a home in northwest Atlanta is under investigation early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Baker Ridge Drive around 4:19 a.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was shot while at a residence and rushed to a hospital by a friend.

“He would not provide the name of his friend or provide the names of anyone else in the house,” officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials said the house “sustained damage” from the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.