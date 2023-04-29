Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park

Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The annual Confederate Memorial Day service took place at stone mountain park, despite an effort by opponents to cancel it.

“Well, if it’s offensive they should go someplace else,” said Martin O’Toole, spokesperson for the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans.

This is the 20th year for the event, and dozens showed up to the park’s memorial lawn.

“This park is titled the confederate memorial park, there is no better place to have a Confederate memorial service,” said O’Toole.

Just down the road at Stone Mountain Village, protesters expressed their opposition to the event, and the carving on the side of mountain.

Symbols aren’t history. There is no Civil War significance to this piece of property. It was built in reaction to Brown vs Board,” said Brian Morris with the Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“They are trying to hold on to a gone time where people were oppressed and they want to keep that alive ,” said Meymoona Freeman with Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

Visitors at the event, like Bobby Lane who traveled from Alabama said the celebration is largely misunderstood.

“That’s ignorance. There is nobody here carrying a racist ounce of blood in their body,” he said.

“In fact, the official policy of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is that they are not a racist organization,” said O’Toole.

Park officials said some of the protesters made their way to the event at the park, but things remained peaceful, as police made sure to create a large barrier to ensure protesters could not mingle with attendees.

Freeman said SMAC will continue to push to not only cancel this event each year, but to rebrand the park altogether.

“The streets are named after Confederate members, we have the carving, Confederate flags, we have all the themes of the plantation and it’s still detrimental,” said Freeman.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows
Outdoor burning
Burn ban goes into effect May 1 in 54 Georgia counties
Donnie’s scores 63; Perry St. Chophouse earns 100
Restaurant Report Card: Donnie’s scores 63; Perry St. Chophouse earns 100
Maurice Jimmerson
Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Officials identify fatal shooting victim in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park
A generic photo of a Cessna C177.
2 victims of Watkinsville plane crash identified, OCSO says
ATM at 2052 Lawrenceville Hwy.
1 in custody in connection to ATM robbery in DeKalb County
Mugshot photo of Timothy Foos, left, and Bobby Howell, right, charged with possession of meth...
2 men charged with possession of meth in Duluth