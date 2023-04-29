Mental Health Wellness Fair scheduled at Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County officials are set to host a Mental Health Wellness Fair to provide mental health resources to the community ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month which begins May 1.

According to officials, the Mental Health Wellness fair is set to begin from Noon until 4 p.m. at the Greenbriar Mall at 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy. in Atlanta.

Officials said you could speak to resource providers, receive free health screenings, check out the Fulton Library mobile unit, enjoy art activities, and register for giveaways.

The event is hosted by Fulton County District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Post 3 At-Large member of the Atlanta city council Keisha Waites and the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, according to Fulton County officials.

According to the Fulton County website, “the event will elevate awareness of the programs and services available to residents with a holistic approach.”

“The impact of mental illness can be seen every day as lead news stories and headlines. We must prioritize mental health, and that’s the purpose of the 2023 second annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair,” said Commissioner Abdur-Raman. “I invite residents to join me and see what resources are available to help their mental health interests.”

