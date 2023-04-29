Thousands attend Girls on the Run 5K in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands attended the annual Girls on the Run 5K held in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to Girls on the Run Georgia officials.

More than 3,000 participants, coaches, and community members from Atlanta, Athens, and other parts of Georgia participated in the race at Center Parc Stadium.

Officials told Atlanta News First that more than 1,300 girls and 400 volunteer coaches represent 82 elementary schools, middle schools, and community-based sites.

“There was no shortage of inspiration, smiles, and positivity at this morning’s 5K celebration as hundreds of members of our community came out to cheer on and support our more than 1,300 spring season participants as they accomplished the goal they have been working toward all season long — completing a 5K,” said Lea Rolfes, Executive Director of Girls on the Run Georgia. “Perhaps even more meaningful is knowing that along with achieving this incredible accomplishment our program participants have also developed critical life skills and created meaningful connections with others that will stick with them for years to come.”

Group of Girls on the Run 5K Start (Girls on the Run 5K)

Coach and H&S Finisher (Girls on the Run 5K)

“Girls on the Run is much more than running,” officials said. “The afterschool program for girls in 3rd– 8th grades combines physical activity with critical social-emotional learning centered around lessons focusing on topics like positive self-talk, standing up for yourself and others, and learning to identify and express emotions. With social-emotional learning as the cornerstone of the research-based lessons, Girls on the Run provides participants with a safe place for connection and community.

According to officials, Girls on the Run fall season lottery registration is now open at girlsontherunatlanta.org/programs.

