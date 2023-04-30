Positively Georgia
21-year-old man killed, 3 injured in Athens-Clarke County shooting

Police sirens
Police sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating after a 21-year-old Athens man was shot and killed and three others were injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road after reports of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located Marquise Jackson who had been shot. “Three other individuals arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries related to this incident,” according to Athens-Clarke County officials.

Officials did not specify the injuries the other three individuals had in connection to the incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anyone with information, photos, or videos regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058, or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

