24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died after Atlanta police officials said the driver of a vehicle traveling north on I-75 left the roadway and struck a wall under the I-85 overpass on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-75 North and I-85 North around 4:49 a.m. after reports of a crash.

The 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The identity of the fatal crash victim has not been released at this time.

Investigators with the Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene, officials add.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.