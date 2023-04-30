38-year-old injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a 38-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Forrest Hills Drive SW after reports of a shooting around 6:25 a.m. Officers found the 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital.

The current extent of her injuries and her identity is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if any arrests were made in connection to this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

