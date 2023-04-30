39-year-old man shot to death in DeKalb County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in DeKalb County Sunday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3131 Forrest Park Road and later found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

