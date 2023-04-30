Carrollton man sentenced to life, victim’s body found in backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Aaron Tarrie Ashley is sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of Christopher Taylor Cook in January 2020.

According to the Carrollton County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley is facing several charges including malice murder, felony murder, and concealment of a body.

Officials say after deputies responded to 182 Rose St. in Carrollton, GA regarding a death investigation on January 20, 2020, they found a man who had been shot and killed in the backyard of the residence and had been covered up.

On February 13, 2023, the jury reached a verdict and Ashley was found guilty and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

