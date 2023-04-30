First Alert: Soaking start to Sunday, windy and sunny by the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our First Alert continues as rain takes over North Georgia. Expect the chance for rain, and even some heavier downpours through about 9-10 AM, ahead of clearing skies by the lunch hour.

Once the rain makes its exit, we look ahead to a mild, windy, and mostly sunny afternoon.

High temperatures today will range from the mid 60s to low 70s and winds will be sustained 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph possible -- isolated gusts as high as 40 mph are also not out of the question.

A few showers could roll in late tonight as a cold front moves through, but most of us will stay dry and windy through the evening.

We kick off the new work week and the new month breezy and chilly with lows dropping into the low to mid 40, so have the jacket handy as you step out the door tomorrow!

Sunshine takes over most of the week ahead with afternoon high temperatures ringing in below average for most of the week in the upper 60s to low 70s.

When it comes to our next rain chance, models are struggling to agree, but we will be keeping an eye on Friday and Saturday for our next potential for rain.

Until then, enjoy the beautiful first week of May on the way!

