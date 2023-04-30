Georgia community unites to raise money for childhood cancer research

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a diagnosis no parent should ever have to hear.

“At 14 months, her left eyelid began to droop, and that was the first indication that there was something wrong here. The doctor said there was a 95 percent chance that it was benign, we were in that 5 percent that it was malignant,” said Janis Zagoria.

In 1992, Lauren Zagoria was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Her mom Janis was devastated.

“Lauren was such a beautiful baby, she was my first born and she was wonderful, perfect,” she said.

After the toddler passed away, the Zagoria family wanted to do something to prevent another family from going through the same. They partnered with the Kochman family, who were also coping with the loss of a child named Lauren. The two families teamed up with Cure Childhood Cancer and Started Lauren’s Run and Picnic. The Sandy Springs event is now in its 29th year.

“It’s therapeutic for me to be able to give back, from our terrible loss. If we can help another child and family survive this, it brings meaning to her loss,” said Zagoria.

The rain did not deter runners from participating in the event, which featured a 5k, 2k, and a tot trot. Every dime went to childhood cancer research.

“I think most people don’t realize that most cancer research that is being done in our country is really focused on cancers that affect adults, not children,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of Cure Childhood Cancer.

If she were alive today, Lauren Zagoria would be 34. Her siblings, Daniel and Haley, were too young to remember her, but they feel the void left in their lives.

“It hurts to not have her here. I’m getting married soon and to have her part of that would be something special and all those life moments and milestones, said Daniel.

“There is definitely a void, it’s something we have to deal with every day. Being here and being able to raise money to make sure other families don’t have to go through the same thing is really what it’s all about,” said Haley.

Organizers said from this event alone along with other donors, they were able to raise more than $300,000 exceeding their goal.

