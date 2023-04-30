Man named No. 6 on Clayton Co. Sheriff’s most wanted list captured

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who was named on Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen’s Top 10 most wanted list has been captured by Sheriff Allen’s Elite Fugitive Squad, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Officials said Javier Heath has five felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants in Clayton County. Clayton County officials said he faces an aggravated assault charge after being accused of shooting at Sammy Whatley. He is also accused of threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend’s dog and stealing him from her, according to police officials.

“When Sheriff Levon Allen’s elite fugitive squad received an anonymous tip that Mr. Heath was picking up his children from a bus stop in Fairburn, Ga. They began to plan a collaborative effort with Palmetto PD to get Mr. Heath into custody. When the units saw Mr. Heath exit his vehicle. They surrounded him, and were able to take him into custody before he was able to get back into the vehicle,” police officials added.

He is now in Clayton County jail.

