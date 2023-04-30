Mattie’s Call issued for missing 42-year-old disabled man from Gwinnet County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old disabled missing man.

Officials say Antwan Jovan Barbary was last seen on 1700 Medical Way Road on April 28 wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket, and orange shoes.

Barbary is described as 6′5 " in height weighing 220 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Barbar’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Snellville police at 770-985-3555.

