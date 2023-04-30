1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at East Point MARTA station, police say
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot at the East Point MARTA station Sunday afternoon.
According to the MARTA Police Department, the victim was transported to the hospital and two men are in custody.
This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.
