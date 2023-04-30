Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: 132 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complexes

(WKYT)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of thieves broke into 132 cars at Henry County apartment complexes Saturday night.

The Stockbridge Police Department said 5-6 males entered two apartment complexes in a dark-colored sedan and shattered windows of the cars.

Officials say the thieves left the scene before officers arrived.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
ATM at 2052 Lawrenceville Hwy.
1 in custody in connection to ATM robbery in DeKalb County
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
Outdoor burning
Burn ban goes into effect May 1 in 54 Georgia counties
Homicide at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road
Officials identify fatal shooting victim in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Police line tape
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at East Point MARTA station, police say
File Graphic
38-year-old injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home