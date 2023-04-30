Police: 132 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complexes
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of thieves broke into 132 cars at Henry County apartment complexes Saturday night.
The Stockbridge Police Department said 5-6 males entered two apartment complexes in a dark-colored sedan and shattered windows of the cars.
Officials say the thieves left the scene before officers arrived.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.